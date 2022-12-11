AP NEWS
    Castaneda’s 23 help Akron take down Jackson State 85-72

    December 11, 2022 GMT

    AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Castaneda had 23 points in Akron’s 85-72 win against Jackson State on Sunday.

    Enrique Freeman scored 17 points and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Zips (5-4). Trendon Hankerson shot 5 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

    Jamarcus Jones led the Tigers (1-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Keiveon Hunt added 10 points for Jackson State. In addition, Chase Adams had nine points.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

