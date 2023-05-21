AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated PressMay 21, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Sunday, May 21

MLB

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m., 1st Game

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10p.m., 2nd Game

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Boston at Orlando, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Western Conference Final

Dallas at Vegas, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Championship, Rochester, N.Y.

TENNIS

ATP - Internationali BNL d’Italia, Rome

ATP - Gonet Geneva Open, Geneva, Switzerland

ATP - Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, France

WTA - Trophee Clarins, Paris

WTA - Firenze Ladies Open, Florence

WTA - Internationaux De Strasbourg, France

WTA - Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Morocco

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - All Star Open, N. C.

NHRA - Gerber Glass & Collision Route 66 Nationals, Il.

Formula 1 — Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2023, Italy

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.