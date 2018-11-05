Pirates’ Joe Musgrove has abdominal surgery, out 6 weeks

Pirates starter Joe Musgrove, who did not pitch after Sept. 17, had surgery Friday to repair his abdominal wall and help a stress reaction on his pelvic bone to heal.

He is the third Pirates pitcher in the past month to undergo surgery after starter Chad Kuhl and reliever Edgar Santana had the Tommy John procedure Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, respectively. Kuhl and Santana will miss the 2019 season.

Musgrove’s expected recovery time is six weeks, Pirates officials said. That would allow him to begin offseason workouts before 2019 and put him on a regular schedule by the time the Pirates report to spring training in Bradenton, Fla., in February.

Musgrove, who was acquired from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade, was considered an important part of the Pirates starting rotation at the outset of the 2018 season. He didn’t pitch until May 25 because of a shoulder strain, but he recovered and made 19 starts with a 6-9 record, 4.06 ERA, 1.179 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings. He was shut down after allowing five runs and eight hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 17.

Musgrove’s procedure was performed by Dr. Craig Smith in Los Angeles.