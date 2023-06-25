AP NEWS
Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated PressJune 25, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Sunday, June 25

MLB

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The BMW International Open, Munich.

PGA Tour - The Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

PGA Champions Tour - The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.

LPGA - The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.

TENNIS

ATP - Cinch Championships, London

ATP - Terra Wortmann Open, Germany

ATP - Mallorca Championships, Spain

WTA - Rothesay Classic, Great Britain

WTA - Bettiopen, Berlin, Germany

WTA - Veneto Open, Gaiba, Italy

WTA - Bad Homburg Open, Germany

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.

NHRA - Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

