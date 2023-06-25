Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, June 25
MLB
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Washington at New York, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The BMW International Open, Munich.
PGA Tour - The Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.
PGA Champions Tour - The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Endicott, N.Y.
LPGA - The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Springfield, N.J.
TENNIS
ATP - Cinch Championships, London
ATP - Terra Wortmann Open, Germany
ATP - Mallorca Championships, Spain
WTA - Rothesay Classic, Great Britain
WTA - Bettiopen, Berlin, Germany
WTA - Veneto Open, Gaiba, Italy
WTA - Bad Homburg Open, Germany
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series, Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.
NHRA - Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio