Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EST
Sunday, April 23
MLB
Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference
Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
MLS
Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The ISPS Handa-Championship
PGA Tour - The Zurich Classic of New Orleans
PGA Champions Tour - The Invited Celebrity Classic
LPGA - The Chevron Championship
LIV - Adelaide, Australia
TENNIS
ATP - Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Spain
ATP - BMW Open, Germany
ATP - Srpska Open, Bosnia & Herzegovina
WTA - Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Germany
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Geico 500, Talladega, Ala.