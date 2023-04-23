Sunday’s Time Schedule

Click to copy

All Times EST

Sunday, April 23

MLB

Colorado at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Sacramento at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The ISPS Handa-Championship

PGA Tour - The Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PGA Champions Tour - The Invited Celebrity Classic

LPGA - The Chevron Championship

LIV - Adelaide, Australia

TENNIS

ATP - Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Spain

ATP - BMW Open, Germany

ATP - Srpska Open, Bosnia & Herzegovina

WTA - Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Germany

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Geico 500, Talladega, Ala.