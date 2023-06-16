Sports on TV for June 19 - 25
Adv17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 19
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, Saint-Denis, France
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
_____
Tuesday, June 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland
_____
Wednesday, June 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
Freeman wins it in the 11th as the Dodgers edge the White Sox 5-4 to salvage series victory
Shohei Ohtani wins on the mound and hits 22nd homer in the Angels’ 5-3 victory over the Rangers
Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as the Angels beat the Rangers 5-3
Fry hits 1st MLB homer, Ramírez helps the Guardians beat the Padres 8-6 to prevent a 3-game sweep
12 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, San Diego, Calif.
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
_____
Thursday, June 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
12 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBATV — NBA Draft 2023: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
11 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle
_____
Friday, June 23
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
6:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — New York at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Los Angeles
_____
Saturday, June 24
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
7 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
NBC — The Royal Ascot: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
12 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherwights), Jacksonville, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Playoffs: TBD, Canton, Ohio
_____
Sunday, June 25
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
7 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: From Chicago
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
2 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
7 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Playoffs: TBD, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Washington at New York
3 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles
_____