Sports on TV for June 19 - 25

By The Associated PressJune 16, 2023 GMT

Adv17

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 19

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, Saint-Denis, France

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

Tuesday, June 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland

Wednesday, June 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

    • 12 a.m. (Thursday)

    GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

    6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    HORSE RACING

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    ESPN2 — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, San Diego, Calif.

    SOFTBALL

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

    8:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

    Thursday, June 22

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    2 p.m.

    ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

    GOLF

    6:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    11 a.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    12 a.m. (Friday)

    GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

    6:30 a.m. (Friday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

    NBATV — NBA Draft 2023: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

    11 p.m.

    ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    8 p.m.

    PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

    10 p.m.

    PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle

    Friday, June 23

    AUTO RACING

    5:30 p.m.

    USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

    6:30 p.m.

    USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

    GOLF

    6:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    11 a.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

    3 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    7 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

    2 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

    MLB BASEBALL

    6:40 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami

    7:05 p.m.

    APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    7:30 p.m.

    ION — New York at Atlanta

    10 p.m.

    ION — Dallas at Los Angeles

    Saturday, June 24

    AUTO RACING

    12 p.m.

    USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

    1 p.m.

    USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

    3:30 p.m.

    USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

    7 p.m.

    FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

    ESPNU — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

    GOLF

    7:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

    12 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

    HORSE RACING

    9 a.m.

    NBC — The Royal Ascot: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

    1 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    12 p.m.

    ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

    3 p.m.

    ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherwights), Jacksonville, Fla.

    MLB BASEBALL

    1 p.m.

    FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit

    SOFTBALL

    1:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

    4 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

    TRACK AND FIELD

    1 p.m.

    NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

    USFL FOOTBALL

    8 p.m.

    NBC — Playoffs: TBD, Canton, Ohio

    Sunday, June 25

    AUTO RACING

    2 p.m.

    USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

    4 p.m.

    FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

    7 p.m.

    NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

    BIG3 BASKETBALL

    1 p.m.

    CBS — Week 1: From Chicago

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

    ESPNU — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

    GOLF

    7:30 a.m.

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    2 p.m.

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

    MLB BASEBALL

    10 a.m.

    ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers

    SOFTBALL

    1 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

    USFL FOOTBALL

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Playoffs: TBD, Birmingham, Ala.

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    1 p.m.

    ABC — Washington at New York

    3 p.m.

    ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles

