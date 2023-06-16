Sports on TV for June 19 - 25

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 19

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, Saint-Denis, France

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Tuesday, June 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal, Group J, Reykjavík, Iceland

_____

Wednesday, June 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, San Diego, Calif.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

_____

Thursday, June 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

NBATV — NBA Draft 2023: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle

_____

Friday, June 23

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Third Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — New York at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Los Angeles

_____

Saturday, June 24

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

NBC — The Royal Ascot: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

12 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.

3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherwights), Jacksonville, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit

SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Playoffs: TBD, Canton, Ohio

_____

Sunday, June 25

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: From Chicago

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

USFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Playoffs: TBD, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Washington at New York

3 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles

_____