Nola pitches Phillies past Astros in World Series rematch

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola pitched eight smooth innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s World Series.

Nola (2-2) yielded three hits and struck out six. The right-hander retired 11 straight during one stretch and then the final 12 batters he faced.

Schwarber hit a solo home run in the first before Jeremy Peña answered in the bottom half with one of his own. Cristian Pache gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the fifth with an RBI double, and Brandon Marsh added an RBI single in the seventh.

José Alvarado worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Mauricio Dubón’s 20-game hitting streak was snapped for Houston. He went 0 for 4.

Framber Valdez (2-3) allowed three runs in seven innings. The All-Star lefty won twice in the 2022 World Series, including the Game 6 clincher, as the Astros beat Philadelphia for their second championship.

RANGERS 5, YANKEES 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers ace Jacob deGrom retired his first 10 batters, then walked one and was removed after allowing his first hit because of right forearm tightness, his second early exit in three starts.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner exited his start April 17 at Kansas City after four no-hit innings because of right wrist soreness.

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer off Clarke Schmidt (0-3) and doubled twice. The Yankees played their first game this season without captain Aaron Judge, who had tests on his sore right hip.

Dane Dunning (2-0) allowed two runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings, and Will Smith worked the ninth for his third save.

BRAVES 4, METS 0, 5 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer and Max Fried pitched Atlanta past New York in a game called after five innings because of rain.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had an RBI single in the fifth and Olson followed with a 461-foot drive off David Peterson (1-4) for his first home run against a left-hander this season.

Fried (2-0) allowed three hits and went the distance as the teams played in a steady rain all night. The left-hander did not permit a run for the third straight outing and has allowed just one all season.

Atlanta improved to a major league-best 11-2 on the road and beat the Mets for the seventh time in their last eight meetings dating to last season.

The slumping Mets have lost five of six and were shut out for the fifth time this year.

DODGERS 7, CARDINALS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New fathers Mookie Betts and Max Muncy powered Los Angeles to a victory over St. Louis.

Betts hit a leadoff homer and Muncy had a go-ahead double in the third inning as the Dodgers won the opener of a six-game homestand. Betts spent two days on the paternity list last week, and Muncy had just returned to the lineup.

Dustin May (3-1) rebounded from a bumpy start to give up two runs over five innings. Jason Heyward drove in two runs for Los Angeles, and rookie Miguel Vargas had a two-run homer.

Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-3), who grew up in the Los Angeles area, allowed a season-high five runs over 4 2/3 innings while throwing 110 pitches — his most since 2019.

GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Shane Bieber (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits over seven innings as Cleveland beat Boston.

The Guardians got back to .500 at 13-13, winning consecutive games for the first time since April 14-15. They are 9-5 on the road.

All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase gave up Jarren Duran’s leadoff double in the ninth before inducing three straight groundouts for his ninth save.

Josh Naylor’s sacrifice fly and Josh Bell’s RBI double opened a 2-0 first-inning lead for Cleveland. Myles Straw hit a run-scoring single in the second.

Nick Pivetta (1-2) gave up four runs in five innings.

BREWERS 2, ANGELS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single off Aaron Loup (0-2) with two outs in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee stopped Los Angeles’ three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for the Brewers, and Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a 3-for-3 night.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save and has nine scoreless innings in nine appearances.

RAYS 3, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaac Paredes had three hits, including a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, and the Rays beat the sliding White Sox.

Paredes drove Kendall Graveman’s second pitch to left field for his fourth homer. He also doubled twice and scored twice.

Rookie Kevin Kelly, the last of five Tampa Bay relievers, got the final out for his first career save. Colin Poche (2-0) got the win.

Chicago has dropped nine in a row for the franchise’s longest skid since it lost 10 straight games in 2013.

Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn homered for the White Sox. Graveman (1-2) has allowed one run in each of his last two appearances.

MARLINS 3, CUBS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting Miami to the win.

Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit.

A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Nelson Velázquez bounced into a forceout.

Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season. The Marlins also are 3-0 in their teal jerseys this year.

The Cubs wasted a strong start by Marcus Stroman, who allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Jose Miranda homered as Minnesota stayed hot at the plate.

Kansas City loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Jorge López struck out Nick Pratto for his second save.

Salvador Perez had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Royals. Pratto added three singles and two RBIs, and Edward Olivares doubled twice, tripled and scored three runs.

After the first pitch was delayed two hours by rain, Royals starter Jordan Lyles (0-5) gave up seven runs in four innings.

Minnesota right-hander Pablo López (2-2) struggled for the second straight outing but still pitched into the seventh.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) — Ketel Marte hit an early homer, Josh Rojas drove in three runs and Arizona sent Colorado to its sixth straight home loss.

Christian Walker had a go-ahead double in a three-run seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks broke open the game with a five-run ninth. The Rockies are a National League-worst 8-19, their worst start since 2005.

Merrill Kelly (2-3) allowed one run and six hits in six innings. Kyle Freeland (2-3) gave up three runs and five hits in six-plus innings.

BLUE JAYS 3, MARINERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk launched a solo home run and Toronto beat Seattle to extend its winning streak to five.

The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Game 2 of last year’s AL wild-card round, when Seattle overcame an 8-1 deficit to beat the Blue Jays 10-9 and sweep their postseason series.

Cal Raleigh hit a solo homer in the second, snapping Toronto’s streak of 25 scoreless innings. Raleigh also had an RBI single in the third, but the Blue Jays answered with Matt Chapman’s run-scoring double.

Tim Mayza (1-0) pitched one inning and Jordan Romano earned his ninth save in 10 chances. Trevor Gott (0-1) took the loss.

REDS 11, ATHLETICS 7

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Just 6,423 fans showed up for the Athletics’ first home game since announcing a deal for land to build a ballpark in Las Vegas, many chanting “Sell the team!” and “Stay in Oakland!” during a loss to Cincinnati.

The crowd was the A’s sixth under 10,000 in 13 home games. Oakland entered the homestand averaging a major league-low 11,027.

Nick Senzel had three RBIs and Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have won four in a row for the first time since last July 30 to Aug. 2.

Luis Cessa (1-3) gave up three runs in five-plus innings, winning for the first time in five starts this year.

Drew Rucinski (0-1) was activated from the injured list and made his Oakland debut. He gave up five runs — three earned — and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

