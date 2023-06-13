Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Angels INF Brandon Drury one game and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire during a June 12 game against Texas.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Mark Kolozsvary from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Noah Denoyer for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Garrett Hill to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Brendan White from Toledo. Sent RHP Beau Brieske to Toledo on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Beaty and SS Jermaine Palacios on minor league contracts. Sent OF Kyle Isbel to Maha (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF/OF Joey Gallo from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to St. Paul (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Cody Bradford from Round Rock (PCL) and RHP Owen White from Frisco (TL). Optioned LHP Cole Ragans and RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock. Sent RHP Glenn Otto and SS Brad Millerto Round Rock on rehab assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded C Juan Gonzales to Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Placed RHP Adam Cimber on the paternity list. Reinstated C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ernie Clement and RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL). Optioned C Tyler Heineman to Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled 2B Miles Mastrobuoni from Iowa (IL). Placed LHP Brandon Hughes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 12. Optioned RHP Jeremiah Estrada to Iowa. Transferred RHP Nick Burdi from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Anthony Kay from Iowa.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Archie Bradley from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP Huascar Brazoban to Jacksonville. Recalled LHP Trevor Rogers from rehab and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Jose Quintana to St. Lucie (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Minnick on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Minnick on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated INF Ruben Tejada.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Cam Johnson.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHPs Alec Huertas and Brian Morissey.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed INF Evan Berkley..

TROIS RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Brendan Dadson. Released INF Parker DePasquale, INF Sadler Goodwin and 1B Nolan Machirboda.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Tommy Caulfield and LHP Will Solomon. Released LHP Andrew Mitchell and OF Harrison Ray.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived TE Brian Walker.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DT Jalen Daton with a failed physical designation.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Frank Clark. Waived WR Nick Williams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL Steve Avila to a rookie contract. Signed P Ethan Evans, S Jason Taylor II and DL Desjuan Johnson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Adrian Amos to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Derek Ryan to a two-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Re-signed D Keaton Thompson to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Colorado M Braian Galvan an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a June 10 match against Orlando City.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired F Aaron Boupendza via transfer from Al-Shabab FC (Saudi Professional League) through 2025.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed F Adem Sipić to a first-team contract and assigned him to Huntsville City FC (MLS Next Pro) through 2023.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Zach Prince assistant coach.