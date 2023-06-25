Sunday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cal Quantrill on a rehab assignment to Akron (EL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Braden Bristo outright to Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL). Activated 3B Mike Moustakas. Optioned LHP Kolton Ingram to Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Jose De Leon on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Charlie Culberson outright to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Derek Law on a rehab assignment to Dayton (ML). Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment. Recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Randy Wynne form Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears and INF/OF Michael Toglia from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Karl Kauffman to Albuquerque.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Julio Urias to Rancho Cucamonga (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed OF Chris Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 22.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jason Alexander on a rehab assignment to Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Jose Quintna and RHP Elieser Hernandez on rehab assignments to Brooklyn (SAL). Optioned RHP Reed Garrett to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Andre Jackson from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations, and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Designated 2B Mark Mathias for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Matt Waldron to El Paso.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Luke Jackson on the 15-day IL.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Epiphanny Prince to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
PHOENIX MECURY — Fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard. Named Nikki Blue interim head coach.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.