Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLBPA — Named Silvia Alvarez acting communications director.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the bereavement list. Optioned INF/OF Terrin Vavra to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Chris Murphy from Worcester (IL). Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Cody Morris to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Hernandez on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Kevin Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Nick Allen to Las Vegas. Sent LHP Kirby Snead to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Reid Birlingmair on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Chris Bassitt from the paternity list and INF Santiago Espinal from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Ernie Clement and RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo and RHP Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League (FCL). Designated RHP Zach Thompson for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Acquired RHP Ben Heller from Tampa Bay in exchange for future considerations. Recalled RHP Roddery Munoz from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Lucas Luetge to Gwinnett. Sent RHP Michael Tonkin to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled SS Elly De La Cruz from Louisville. Sent RHP Frank German outright to Louisville. Placed OF Nick Senzel on the 10-day IL, retroactive o June 4.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Robertson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated LHP A.J. Puk from the 15-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Thomas on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced Stanley C. Middleman will join the ownership group as a new limited partner.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Andres Machado for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Named Frank Vogel head coach.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Karlie Samuelson to a rest of-season hardship contract. Waived F Joyner Holmes.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer/ Released LS Joe Fortunato.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived QB Nolan Henderson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract. Released RB Isaiah Bowser.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB De Wayne McBride to a rookie contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Darryl Johnson to a one-year contract. Waived WR Shae Wyatt.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced affiliation agreement with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined CF Montreal M Matko Miljevic an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a June 3 match against Philadelphia Union. Fined Miami CF D Kamal Miller an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during a June 3 match against D.C. United.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Named Noelle Cobb director of women’s basketball recruiting/assistant coach.