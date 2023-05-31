AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated PressMay 31, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Wednesday, May 31

MLB

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

MLS

New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

