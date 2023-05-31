Wednesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Wednesday, May 31
MLB
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
MLS
New England at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.