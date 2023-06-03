Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, June 3
MLB
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
NHL Finals
Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.
MLS
New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.
WNBA
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany
PGA Tour - the Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.
PGA Champions Tour - Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa
LPGA - The Mizuho Americas Open, Jersey City, N.J.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA - Roland Garros, Paris
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland, Ore.
NHRA - New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
Sunday, June 4
MLB
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
NBA Finals
Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Enjoy Illinois 300, Madison, Ill.
FORMULA 1 - Spanish Grand Prix 2023, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
NHRA - New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
INDY CAR - Detroit Grand Prix