Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Saturday, June 3

MLB

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

NHL Finals

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.

MLS

New England at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

WNBA

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany

PGA Tour - the Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

PGA Champions Tour - Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa

LPGA - The Mizuho Americas Open, Jersey City, N.J.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Roland Garros, Paris

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland, Ore.

NHRA - New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

Sunday, June 4

MLB

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

NBA Finals

Miami at Denver, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Porsche European Open, Hamburg, Germany

PGA Tour - the Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio.

PGA Champions Tour - Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa

LPGA - The Mizuho Americas Open, Jersey City, N.J.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Roland Garros, Paris

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Enjoy Illinois 300, Madison, Ill.

FORMULA 1 - Spanish Grand Prix 2023, Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

NHRA - New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

INDY CAR - Detroit Grand Prix