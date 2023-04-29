Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, April 29
MLB
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 5:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NBA
Western Conference
Semifinal
Phoenix at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Eastern Conference
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Western Conference
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
MLS
Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - Korea Championship, South Korea
PGA Tour - Mexican Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico
PGA Champions Tour - Insperity Invitational
LPGA - JM Eagle LA Championship
LIV - Singapore
TENNIS
ATP/WTA - Mutua Madrid Open, Spain
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - A-Game 200, Dover, Delaware
NHRA - Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.
Sunday, April 30
MLB
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
NBA
Eastern Conference
Semifinal
Miami at New York, 1 p.m.
Western Conference
First Round
Golden State at Sacramento, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA
NHL PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference
Florida at Boston, TBA
Western Conference
x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA
x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA
MLS
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series — Worth 400, Dover, Delaware
INDY CAR - Alabama Grand Prix
NHRA - Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.