Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated PressApril 29, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Saturday, April 29

MLB

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 5:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NBA

Western Conference

Semifinal

Phoenix at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Eastern Conference

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

    • Houston at Los Angeles FC ppd.

    Colorado at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

    OTHER EVENTS

    GOLF

    DP World Tour - Korea Championship, South Korea

    PGA Tour - Mexican Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

    PGA Champions Tour - Insperity Invitational

    LPGA - JM Eagle LA Championship

    LIV - Singapore

    TENNIS

    ATP/WTA - Mutua Madrid Open, Spain

    AUTO RACING

    NASCAR Xfinity Series - A-Game 200, Dover, Delaware

    NHRA - Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.

    Sunday, April 30

    MLB

    Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

    Cleveland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

    Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

    Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

    Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

    Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

    L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

    N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

    San Francisco at San Diego, 3:05 p.m.

    Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

    St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

    NBA

    Eastern Conference

    Semifinal

    Miami at New York, 1 p.m.

    Western Conference

    First Round

    Golden State at Sacramento, TBA

    x-Sunday, April 30: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, TBA

    NHL PLAYOFFS

    Eastern Conference

    Florida at Boston, TBA

    Western Conference

    x-Sunday, April 30: Seattle at Colorado, TBA

    x-Sunday, April 30: Minnesota at Dallas, TBA

    MLS

    FC Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

    OTHER EVENTS

    GOLF

    DP World Tour - Korea Championship, South Korea

    PGA Tour - Mexican Open at Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

    PGA Champions Tour - Insperity Invitational

    LPGA - JM Eagle LA Championship

    LIV - Singapore

    TENNIS

    ATP/WTA - Mutua Madrid Open, Spain

    AUTO RACING

    NASCAR Cup Series — Worth 400, Dover, Delaware

    INDY CAR - Alabama Grand Prix

    NHRA - Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.

