Hendriks gets first save since cancer as Giolito, White Sox top Yankees

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) celebrates after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) celebrates after a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Liam Hendriks earned his first save since returning from cancer, Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Tuesday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended Chicago’s combined no-hit bid with a two-out RBI double in the seventh off reliever Joe Kelly on a ball that fell between center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and left fielder Andrew Benintendi, allowing Willie Calhoun to score.

Josh Donaldson hit his third homer in three games on the first pitch from Hendriks in the bottom of the ninth. Hendriks then finished the two-hitter by getting three straight groundouts.

The All-Star reliever returned to the mound May 29 from stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Seby Zavala homered in consecutive at-bats off Clarke Schmidt (2-6), driving in all three White Sox runs.

Giolito (5-4) struck out seven and walked three.

REDS 9, DODGERS 8

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt McLain singled to deep center to cap a three-run ninth-inning rally, and Cincinnati beat Los Angeles.

Trailing 8-6 with one out in the ninth, Cincinnati loaded the bases against Caleb Ferguson (3-1), who then walked one batter and hit another, allowing the Reds to tie it. Shelby Miller gave up McLain’s game-ending hit as Cincinnati snapped its nine-game losing streak against the Dodgers.

Eduardo Salazar (1-0) struck out two in one inning.

Cincinnati slugger Elly De La Cruz, ranked as the game’s third-best prospect according to Baseball America, went 1 for 3 with a double, two walks and a run scored in his major league debut.

MARLINS 6, ROYALS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez had two hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 as Miami beat Kansas City.

Second in the NL East, the Marlins have won five straight to improve to 34-28 — the first time they’ve been six games over .500 since August 2016.

Jesús Luzardo (5-4) allowed two hits in seven innings, striking out eight. Miami scored five times in the fifth against Zack Grienke (1-6).

Arraez finished 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jesús Sánchez homered and Bryan De La Cruz drove in three runs.

RANGERS 6, CARDINALS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien had a go-ahead double to extend his majors-best hitting streak to 25 games, Dane Dunning (5-1) won again and AL West-leading Texas beat St. Louis.

Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis García hit solo homers for the Rangers (40-20), who have won five straight.

Even after allowing three homers over his 5 2/3 innings, Dunning departed with the Rangers up 6-4.

Will Smith, the third Texas reliever, worked a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Rookie left-hander Matthew Liberatore (1-2) allowed five runs (four earned) over four innings as the Cardinals dropped to 0-5 on their trip.

ATHLETICS 11, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jace Peterson homered twice on a five-hit night and drove in five runs, and Oakland beat Pittsburgh to snap a 15-game road losing streak.

The major league-worst A’s (13-50) broke open the game late behind Peterson, whose RBI single off Pirates ace Mitch Keller put Oakland ahead 3-2 in the sixth. Peterson gave Oakland a five-run lead with a two-run homer off Chase De Jong in the eighth, then added another two-run shot off De Jong in the ninth.

James Kaprielian (1-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings for his first win since last Oct. 2. The A’s had not won away from Oakland since beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-10 on April 24.

Keller (7-2) gave up five runs on eight hits and four walks with one strikeout in 5 1/3 innings. Pittsburgh’s six-game winning streak was snapped.

PHILLIES 1, TIGERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer, Taijuan Walker threw seven scoreless innings and Philadelphia won its fourth straight.

Walker (5-3) allowed two hits, Seranthony Dominguez worked the eighth and Craig Kimbrel completed the three-hitter, striking out the side in order for his ninth save in as many chances.

Four Tigers pitchers held the Phillies to three hits in a game that took 2 hours, 7 minutes.

Schwarber drove a 2-2 fastball from Tyler Alexander (1-1) to right-center in the first, his 16th homer this season and third this month.

BLUE JAYS 5, ASTROS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Gausman matched his career high by striking out 13 over seven innings, George Springer, Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho all homered, and Toronto beat Houston.

Gausman (5-3) gave up a leadoff homer to Mauricio Dubón on his second pitch but recovered to hold the Astros in check and win his third straight start.

The AL strikeout leader with 113, Gausman has struck out 10 or more a major league-leading six times this season. He gave up one run and four hits, striking out five of the final six batters he faced. The right-hander didn’t issue a walk, the fourth time this season he’s done that.

Astros rookie Hunter Brown (5-3) lost consecutive decisions for the first time, allowing three runs and three hits in six innings.

RAYS 7, TWINS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched into the seventh inning, Luke Raley tripled and homered, and major league-best Tampa Bay beat AL Central-leading Minnesota.

Eflin (8-1) allowed three hits and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings.

Raley got his first career three-base hit, coming in his 102nd big league game, and scored in a three-run fourth. In the fifth inning, he hit a two-run shot off Louie Varland (3-2) that made it 5-0.

RED SOX 5, GUARDIANS 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rob Refsnyder had the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run eighth inning, James Paxton tied his season high with nine strikeouts, and Boston beat Cleveland.

Kiké Hernández drove in two runs and Masataka Yoshida had three hits for the Red Sox, who put their first six batters on base in the eighth against relievers Enyel De Los Santos (2-1) and Nick Sandlin.

Paxton (2-1) allowed two runs — both in the first inning — on six hits in seven innings, matching his longest outing since Sept. 3, 2019, with the Yankees.

Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 16 opportunities. Boston snapped a three-game skid.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pavin Smith homered and drove in three runs as Arizona rallied against Washington’s beleaguered bullpen.

Josh Rojas also had three RBIs for Arizona, which moved ahead of Los Angeles for the NL West lead. The Diamondbacks (36-25) have won seven of nine.

Former Diamondback Stone Garrett hit his first career grand slam for last-place Washington, which has lost three in a row and six of eight.

Erasmo Ramirez (3-2) relieved starter Jake Irvin in the fifth and plunked Christian Walker with his first pitch, committed a balk and walked Emmanuel Rivera to load the bases. Arizona sandwiched a pair of sacrifice flies around Gabriel Moreno’s RBI single to make it 6-4.

José Ruiz (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports