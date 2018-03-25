Spring training breakdown: Pirates 8, Tigers 3

Thursday’s result

PIRATES 8, TIGERS 3

Glove work: Second baseman Josh Harrison made a diving stop of a ground ball, got off his knees, looked the runner back to second base, turned and threw out the batter at first.

Power surge: Starling Marte (solo) and David Freese (two-run shot) hit two-out homers sandwiched around a Colin Moran single in the first inning. It was Marte’s second home run in as many days. In his attempt to get more balls in the air, Freese also hit a sacrifice fly and knocked in three runs.

Defensive deficiencies: Starting pitcher Nick Kingham allowed five hits, two walks and three runs in three innings, but the Pirates made four errors behind him. Only one of the runs was earned.

he said it ...

“We were able to play above the errors with the bats.”

— Clint Hurdle, Pirates manager, on his team’s 11-hit, three-homer, four-error effort against the Tigers.

Friday’s game

at Phillies

1:05 p.m.

Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla.

Phillies starter:RHP Jerad Eickhoff

Pirates starter:LHP Steven Brault