FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Jordy Mercer thrilled to still be with Pirates after trade deadline

By Kevin Gorman
 
Share

At season’s start, Jordy Mercer wasn’t sure whether he would still be playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates on the first day of August.

In years past for a Pirates player with an expiring contract, the day after the nonwaiver trade deadline oftentimes involved going to a new team.

But Mercer was still in the starting lineup at shortstop, batting eighth and wearing his No. 10 in home whites when the Pirates played the first-place Chicago Cubs Wednesday night at PNC Park.

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, and Wander Franco (5) celebrate after scoring on a double hit by Josh Lowe during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after scoring during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against St. Kitts & Nevis Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St.
President Joe Biden gestures toward members of the media, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his return from Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Biden is wrapping a campaign fundraising blitz aimed at making a bold early statement
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates were willing to part with a pair of major leaguers in outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for pitcher Chris Archer, and sent minor league pitcher Taylor Hearn and a player to be named later for Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela.

But Mercer, to even his own surprise, stayed put.

“It’s always in the back of my mind, knowing that I’ve seen guys come and go, but just the fact that we were playing well and we got things rolling, that just helped solidify our confidence in ourselves,” Mercer said. “If you’ve been around here long enough, you kind of know there’s a chance you can be moved. You can’t control that, though. It’s just about doing your job.”

Mercer, a seventh-year veteran, is five games shy of his fourth consecutive season with 100 starts and one game shy of his 800th career game. He batted .292 (21 for 72) in July, including a stretch at .378 (17 for 45) while hitting safely in 13 of his past 14 games.

The Pirates showed faith in their double-play combination by not only keeping the 31-year-old Mercer but also second baseman Josh Harrison, who publicly requested a trade in January even though Kevin Newman and Kevin Kramer are waiting in the wings at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Winning 15 of 19 games, including 11 consecutive, put the Pirates in position to keep their veterans and add for a playoff push.

“To me, that’s where it starts. You’ve got to be strong up the middle,” said Mercer, a member of the wild-card teams from 2013-15. “You look at every team that’s good or every team that’s got a plan, that’s where it starts: catcher, second, short and centerfielder. If you don’t have those guys that are solid guys that have been around and are experienced and know what they’re doing, your team’s going to struggle.

“You need that experience. You need that leadership. You need that solid play to show up every day. We’ve had that up the middle. We’ve had that for the last few years. It seems like the front office wanted to keep us together, to keep us going because we’re playing well so we can keep momentum on our side.”

Mercer was hopeful the more games the Pirates won, the better the chances for he and Harrison to stay together in the middle of the infield. They came up through the minors together in Double-A and Triple-A, so they are hoping to keep turning double plays for the Pirates.

“We’re excited. There isn’t any other way to put it,” Mercer said. “The guys above us believe in us. They know we’re playing well - not just this year but if you look at the way that Neal constructed it, they’ve got a chance to be pretty good for years to come and I hope I’m part of it.”

A third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2008, Mercer hasn’t worn the uniform of any other MLB organization. And he wants to keep it that way for as long as possible, as he said he’s open to signing a contract extension to remain with the Pirates beyond the 2018 season.

“Heck yeah, I’d love to stay here,” Mercer said. “I don’t want to go anywhere. This is all we know. This is all my family knows. This is all I’ve ever known. I was drafted here, so I’d love to stay here.”