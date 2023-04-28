AP NEWS
Sports on TV for April 29-30

By The Associated PressApril 28, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Richmond

AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

9 a.m.

NBATV — CFV-Beira vs. Petro de Luanda, Cairo, Egypt

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

SECN — Missouri at Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland Spring Game: From College Park, Md.

3 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers Spring Game: From New Brunswick, N.J.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon Spring Game: From Eugene, Ore.

MLB

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

    12 p.m.

    ESPNU — Syracuse at Duke

    8 p.m.

    BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers at Maryland, Quarterfinal

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    12 p.m.

    ACCN — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

    ESPN2 — LSU at Alabama

    3 p.m.

    SECN — Mississippi at Florida

    4 p.m.

    FS2 — UConn at DePaul

    5 p.m.

    ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas

    SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

    COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

    9 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.

    COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

    6 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Ojai, Calif.

    FISHING

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Third Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Third Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

    12 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Korea Championship, Final Round, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, South Korea

    HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

    7 p.m.

    CBSSN — 2023 Iverson Classic All-American Game: From Union, N.J.

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    9 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs Slovakia, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland

    1 p.m.

    NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Sweden vs Canada, Semifinal, Basel, Switzerland

    LACORSSE (MEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    ESPNU — NLL: Colorado at San Diego

    MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

    4:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

    7 p.m.

    ESPNEWS — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simón (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

    MLB BASEBALL

    1 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Washington

    4 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Miami

    6 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Houston (5 p.m.)

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

    NBA BASKETBALL

    8:30 p.m.

    TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 1

    NFL DRAFT

    12 p.m.

    ABC — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

    ESPN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

    NFLN — 2023 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Kansas City, Mo.

    NHL HOCKEY

    7 p.m.

    TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 6

    8 p.m.

    ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: New Jersey at NY Islanders, Game 6

    10 p.m.

    TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 6

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Crystal Palace

    9 a.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Salernitana at Napoli

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

    1:30 p.m.

    FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    10 p.m.

    CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at San Diego

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    5 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Sunday)

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    TRACK AND FIELD

    3 p.m.

    CBSSN — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12:30 p.m.

    USA — New Orleans at Birmingham

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Houston at Memphis

    XFL FOOTBALL

    7 p.m.

    ESPN2 — South Division Championship: Arlington at Houston

    _____

    Sunday, April 30

    AUTO RACING

    6:55 a.m.

    ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

    11 a.m.

    CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

    12 p.m.

    CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

    2 p.m.

    CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio MotoGP, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

    FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.

    3:30 p.m.

    NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Children’s Of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

    6 p.m.

    FS1 — NHRA: The Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

    1 a.m. (Monday)

    CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Nashville, Tenn.

    BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

    10 a.m.

    NBATV — SLAC vs. CFV-Beira, Cairo, Egypt

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    12 p.m.

    SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Florida St. at Notre Dame

    SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

    7 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia

    COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

    ESPNU — Harvard at Princeton

    COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    12 p.m.

    BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

    12:30 p.m.

    ESPN — LSU at Alabama

    1 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Tennessee at Arkansas

    2 p.m.

    BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

    ESPNU — Indiana at Michigan

    PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

    6 p.m.

    SECN — Missouri at Texas A&M

    FISHING

    8 a.m.

    FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper, Clarendon County, S.C.

    GOLF

    1 p.m.

    CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, Final Round, Vidanta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

    GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, Final Round, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

    10 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (Taped)

    HORSE RACING

    1 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland

    1 p.m.

    NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Basel, Switzerland

    MLB BASEBALL

    12:05 p.m.

    PEACOCK — Chicago Cubs at Miami

    4 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers

    7 p.m.

    ESPN — Philadelphia at Houston

    ESPN2 — Philadelphia at Houston (Kay-Rod Cast)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    TBD

    TBD — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 7 (If Necessary)

    TBD

    TBD — Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 7 (If Necessary)

    1 p.m.

    ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 1

    NHL HOCKEY

    TBD

    TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 7 (If Necessary)

    TBD

    TBD — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)

    TBD

    TBD — Western Conference First Round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary)

    TBD

    TBD — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

    RODEO

    2 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Bucking Battle, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

    4 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, Championship Round, Louisville, Ky.

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham

    11:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    5 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

    USFL FOOTBALL

    12 p.m.

    NBC — Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

    4 p.m.

    FOX — New Jersey at Michigan

    XFL FOOTBALL

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — North Division Championship: Seattle at D.C.

    _____

