Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 12

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Marist at Siena

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Lindenwood at Utah

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Stony Brook at Rutgers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

7 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at Duke

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR Miami at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Toronto OR Cincinnati at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco (Joined in Progress) OR Cincinnati at Atlanta (7 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Toronto, Game 2

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Toronto, Game 2 (NBA in Stephen A’s World)

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at St. Louis

10 p.m.

TNT — San Jose at Calgary

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Dolphins

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal, Leg 1

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Real Madrid, Quarterfinal, Leg 1 (Taped)

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlas at Philadelphia, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

