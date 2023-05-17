AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated PressMay 17, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Wednesday, May 17

MLB

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA CONFERENCE FINALS

Eastern Conference

Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

MLS

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

