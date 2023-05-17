Wednesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Wednesday, May 17
MLB
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA CONFERENCE FINALS
Eastern Conference
Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
MLS
Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.