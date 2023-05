Sports on TV for May 20-21

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:15 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Tyson 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying - Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Stade Malien vs. Cape Town, Kigali, Rwanda

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ahly vs. REG, Kigali, Rwanda

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, Prelims, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

2 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Albany, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Albany, N.Y.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

4 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

6 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Regional, Game 2

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

CNBC — The Preakness Prep: Preliminary Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Preakness Preview: Undercard Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

6 p.m.

NBC — The 148th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Denmark, Group A, Tampere, Finland

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. France, Group A, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Seattle at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Diego OR Minnesota at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 2

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 6, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

12 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Rugby ATL

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC

SWIMMING

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — TYR Pro Swim Series: Day 1, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Semifinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — NCAA Championships: D1 Men’s/Women’s Team Finals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Final; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh at Memphis

4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Michigan

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Atlanta at Dallas

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle

Sunday, May 21

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Villars-sous-Écot, France

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Villars-sous-Écot, France

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East: The Dutch Boy 150, Flat Rock Speedway, Carleton, Mich. (Taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: All-Star Callout, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying - Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — AS Douanes vs. CFV - Beira, Kigali, Rwanda

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. ABC Fighters, Kigali, Rwanda

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, Finals, Jupiter, Fla.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Army vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, Annapolis, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Annapolis, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

2 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump International, West Palm Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Slovakia, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. France, Group A, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 p.m.

PEACOCK — NY Yankees at Cincinnati

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Angels OR Boston at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 2

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The World Finals, Unleash The Beast, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Championship Round, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Day, London (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Inter Milan at Napoli

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Brazil, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry FC

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — TYR Pro Swim Series: Day 2, Mission Viejo, Calif. (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Final; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Final

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

4 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey at Houston

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Phoenix

_____