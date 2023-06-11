Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, June 11
MLB
Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.
MLS
LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.
FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm.
PGA Tour - The RBC Canadian Open, Toronto, Ontario.
PGA Champions Tour - The American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.
LPGA - The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.
TENNIS
WTA - Roland Garros, Paris
WTA - Open Internacional Femeni Solgirones, Spain
WTA - Makarska Open 125
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.
NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Texas