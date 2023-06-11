FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Sunday, June 11

MLB

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Stockholm.

PGA Tour - The RBC Canadian Open, Toronto, Ontario.

PGA Champions Tour - The American Family Insurance Championship, Madison, Wis.

LPGA - The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Galloway, N.J.

TENNIS

WTA - Roland Garros, Paris

WTA - Open Internacional Femeni Solgirones, Spain

WTA - Makarska Open 125

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Texas