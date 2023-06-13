Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, June 14
BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Minnesota
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
10 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Rotterdam, Netherlands
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
_____