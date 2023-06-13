Click to copy

Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 14

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 14

BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Minnesota

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets

10 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Rotterdam, Netherlands

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas

