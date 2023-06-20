AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Wednesday, June 21

By The Associated PressJune 20, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 21

AHL HOCKEY

10 p.m.

NHLN — Calder Cup Final: Hershey at Coachella, Game 7

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Florida vs. TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

12 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)

3 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at NY Yankees (7 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco (10 p.m.)

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

SOCCER (MEN’S)

    • 5 a.m.

    FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Estonia vs. Belgium, Group F, Tallinn, Estonia (Taped)

    11:55 a.m.

    CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia

    7 p.m.

    FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at York United FC

    10 p.m.

    FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers Valour FC at Pacific FC

    SOFTBALL

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.

    8:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    5 a.m. (Thursday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Thursday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    3:30 p.m.

    NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix

