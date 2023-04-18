Click to copy

Sports on TV for Wednesday, April 19

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, April 19

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, Wauwatosa, Wis.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at California

6 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Florida

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Ishioka Golf Club, Omitama, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox OR NY Mets at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Minnesota at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers at Memphis, Game 2

9 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, Leg 2

10 p.m.

TBS — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, Glendale, Ariz.

12 a.m. (Thursday)

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Quarterfinal, Leg 2 (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Suriname vs Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Brievengat, Curaçao

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Kansas City at Houston, Group C

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: OL Reign at Angel City, Group B

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds

