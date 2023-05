Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 23

BOWLING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The USBC Queens, Finals, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, Pool C, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa, First Round, Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Arizona St., Pool B, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina, Pool B, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Indiana, First Round, Omaha, Neb.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. Southern Cal, Pool C, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Kentucky, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Duke, Pool D, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland, First Round, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Auburn, First Round, Hoover, Ala.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Oregon, Pool A, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play - Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play - Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Latvia, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Fiji, Group B, San Juan, Argentina

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Guatemala, Group A, Mendoza, Argentina

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

_____