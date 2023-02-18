LF-needy Rangers sign veteran switch-hitting OF Grossman

FILE - Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman bats during the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on July 23, 2022, in Detroit. The Texas Rangers announced Friday, Feb. 17, that the team has agreed to terms with outfielder Grossman on a one-year major league contract for 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman signed a one-year contract Friday with the Texas Rangers, who are unsettled in left field.

Grossman’s deal, which could be worth as much as $5 million, came three days before Monday’s full-squad reporting date. His base salary will be $2 million and he could earn as much as $3 million more in incentives.

The Rangers made room on their 40-man roster by placing left-handed reliever Brett Martin on the 60-day injured list. Martin had left shoulder surgery Jan. 18, and is expected to miss most of the 2023 season.

Grossman hit .209 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs over 129 games combined last season with Detroit and Atlanta, and hit .320 against left-handed pitchers. He drew walks in nearly 12% of his at-bats, among the best rates in the majors for players with at least 450 plate appearances.

The 33-year-old Grossman has a career .245 batting average with 80 homers and 366 RBIs in 1,011 games with Houston (2013-15), Minnesota (2016-18), Oakland (2019-20), Detroit (2021-22), and Atlanta. He has played left field in more than half of his games (565), with all of his big league games either in the outfield or as the designated hitter.

