McClanahan earns majors-best 10th win, MLB-leading Rays take 2 of 3 from Rangers

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan celebrates at the end of the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won 7-3. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball.

McClanahan (10-1) allowed three runs, all in the third inning, and four hits over seven innings. The 26-year-old left-hander retired his final 15 batters.

Wander Franco homered off Martín Pérez (6-2) in the fourth inning for MLB-leading Tampa Bay (48-20), which improved to 31-7 at home. Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, Taylor Walls, and Harold Ramírez added run-scoring hits for the Rays.

Robbie Grossman homered for the AL West-leading Rangers (41-23), who have lost three of four.

Pérez lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings, allowing a season high-tying seven runs and 10 hits.

RED SOX 3, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and Boston beat New York with the help of a late error by second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Justin Turner homered and Brayan Bello allowed three hits in seven efficient innings for the Red Sox, matching his career high. Last-place Boston (33-33) took two of three at Yankee Stadium in the first series this season between the rivals.

Kenley Jansen (2-3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for the win. Chris Martin worked a hitless inning for his 10th career save and first for the Red Sox.

Jose Trevino’s early two-run single that took a lucky bounce off second base was one of only three hits for the Yankees — and all the offense they could muster. Ron Marinaccio (2-3) took the loss.

PIRATES 2, METS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen got his 2,000th hit, Jack Suwinski hit his 12th home run and Pittsburgh sent New York to its eighth loss in nine games.

McCutchen became the 291st player and fifth active player to reach 2,000 hits when he laced a slider from Carlos Carrasco (2-3) to left field leading off the first.

Mitch Keller (8-2) allowed two hits in seven innings for the Pirates, who went 6-3 during a season-high nine-game homestand to move into first place in the NL Central (34-30). David Bednar earned his 14th save in 15 chances.

Jeff McNeil hit his third home run of the season for New York, which finished a 1-5 trip through Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

ATHLETICS 8, BREWERS 6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Seth Brown and Brent Rooker hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning and Oakland completed its first series sweep of the season.

Kevin Smith also homered as the A’s erased an early 2-0 deficit and won their fifth straight. This marks the first time they’ve had five consecutive victories within the same season since September 2021.

Since falling 5-4 at Pittsburgh on Monday for their 15th straight road loss, the Athletics have gone 5-0 on the road. Athletics starter JP Sears (1-3) struck out five and allowed six hits and two runs in five innings.

Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers. Freddy Peralta (5-6) took the loss.

ROCKIES 5, PADRES 4

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tying homer in heavy rain just before a 1-hour, 25-minute delay in the ninth inning and Nolan Jones hit a game-ending 472-foot drive just after the resumption in Colorado’s win over San Diego.

Colorado’s Coco Montes homered in his major league debut to spoil a strong start by Blake Snell, who struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings. Ezequiel Tovar also went deep for the Rockies. Justin Lawrence’s (3-3) pitched an inning of relief and earned the win.

Jake Cronenworth homered and Fernando Tatís Jr. had two hits for the Padres, who were trying to sweep a series in Denver for the first time since Sept. 19-21, 2011. Brent Honeywell (2-4) took the loss.

NATIONALS 6, BRAVES 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run homers in the sixth inning as Washington stopped a six-game skid and Atlanta’s seven-game winning streak.

Trevor Williams (3-4) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk in five innings with six strikeouts. Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey combined for two-hit relief.

Bryce Elder (4-1) allowed a season-high five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Elder struck out a season-low one.

Keibert Ruiz had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, and Luis García also had two hits. Matt Olson hit his 18th home run, a two-run shot, for the Braves.

ANGELS 9, MARINERS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-homer game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and Los Angeles beat Seattle.

Matt Thaiss drove in three runs and Taylor Ward also went deep for the Angels, who have won six of seven. Griffin Canning (5-2) won for the third time in four starts, striking out seven in five-plus innings.

Seattle’s Teoscar Hernández had three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth. Ty France also had three hits and Mike Ford had a solo shot in the fifth for the Mariners, who finished a 2-6 trip. Logan Gilbert (4-4) allowed eight hits, two walks and two homers and seven runs (six earned) in three innings for the loss.

ORIOLES 11, ROYALS 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson homered for the second consecutive game, and Baltimore completed a series sweep and dealt Kansas City its sixth straight loss.

Starter Kyle Gibson earned his fourth consecutive victory for Baltimore. Ramón Urías had four hits and Ryan O’Hearn homered as part of a three-hit day as the Orioles completed their fourth series sweep.

Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City, which has dropped nine of 10. The Royals (18-47) have the second-worst record in the majors, ahead of only Oakland, and have scored eight runs in their last five games.

Gibson (8-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Mike Mayers (1-2) took the loss.

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos homered, Trea Turner had three hits and Philadelphia beat Los Angeles for its seventh win in eight games.

Bryce Harper had two hits, an RBI and reached base all four times as the Phillies took two of three from the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward homered for the Dodgers, who have lost six of eight and dropped 3 1/2 games behind first-place Arizona in the NL West.

Taijuan Walker (6-3) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Caleb Ferguson (3-3) was the opener for LA and gave up a run and three hits in one inning.

BLUE JAYS 7, TWINS 6

TORONTO (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Toronto overcame a five-run deficit to beat Minnesota and avoid a three-game sweep.

Biggio’s fifth homer of the season came off Emilio Pagán (3-1), who began the eighth by giving up singles to Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal.

Matt Chapman added a two-run homer and had three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who are 8-3 in June. Nate Pearson (4-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings. Jordan Romano picked up his 18th save in 21 chances.

Donovan Solano homered for the AL Central-leading Twins, who failed to hold a 6-1, fifth-inning lead. Minnesota’s Royce Lewis had three hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead double off Jason Foley (2-2) with two outs in a four-run ninth inning as NL West-leading Arizona won its fifth straight, completing a three-game sweep that extended the Tigers’ losing streak to nine games.

Corbin Carroll closed Arizona to 5-4, and Walker hit an RBI double as left fielder Kerry Carpenter’s error allowed the go-ahead run. Geraldo Perdomo followed with a run-scoring single.

Kevin Ginkel (3-0) pitched two hitless innings. and Scott McGough got two outs for his second save.

GUARDIANS 5, ASTROS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber (5-3) gave up three hits over seven innings nine strikeouts. Trevor Stephan and closer Emmanuel Clase pitched an inning apiece to finish the four-hitter.

Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer in the second inning off Brandon Bielak (3-3) and Josh Bell added a solo shot in the fourth as the surging Guardians, who have won six of eight and 10 of 16, took a series from Houston for the first time since 2017.

MARLINS 6, WHITE SOX 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run double in a three-run ninth inning as Miami beat Chicago, winning for the eighth time in nine games.

Jorge Soler hit two of Miami’s four solo homers. Garrett Cooper and Jean Segura also connected as Miami rallied for victory for the fifth time in seven games and the 20th time this season.

Bryan Hoeing (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and A.J. Puk worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Luis Robert Jr. hit a two-run homer for Chicago, which led 5-1 after seven innings. Kendall Graveman (1-3) took the loss.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Elly De La Cruz had two hits, reached base four times and scored the go-ahead run with a headfirst slide on an eighth-inning grounder, helping Cincinnati past St. Louis.

De La Cruz beat out an infield single in the first inning, and tied the score at 2 with an RBI single in the third. After walking in the sixth, he scored on Tyler Stephenson’s single, tying the score at 3. In the eighth, he walked against Jordan Hicks (1-4) and moved to third on a groundout and passed ball. With the infield in, Stephenson hit a two-hopper to Paul DeJong, whose throw was slightly up the first-base line and in the dirt. The ball bounced off Contreras’ mitt and De La Cruz scored.

Ian Gibaut (6-1) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Alexis Díaz remained perfect in 15 save chances as the Reds took two of three from the Cardinals. Jonathan India homered in the win.

Jordan Walker, Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado knocked in runs for the Cardinals.

GIANTS 13, CUBS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada each hit two-run homers and drove in four runs as San Francisco built a six-run lead through five innings and rolled past Chicago.

Blake Sabol added two hits and two RBIs for a Giants offense that banged out 15 hits less than 24 hours after being no-hit for 7 2/3 innings by Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks in a 4-0 loss.

Gold Glove shortstop Brandon Crawford came off the bench to get the final three outs. Tristan Beck (1-0) pitched two innings to win.

Yan Gomes had two hits for the Cubs. Hayden Wesneski (2-4) allowed four hits and five runs in three innings. He is winless since April 27.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports