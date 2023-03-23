Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHP Oliver Ortega, Cs David Bañuelos and Grayson Greiner, INFs Elliot Soto and Tyler White and OF Ryan LaMarre to minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reassigned RHPs Nick Burdi, Manuel Rodríguez and Cam Sanders, LHP Brendon Little, C Dom Nunez, INFs Sergio Alcántara, David Bote and Matt Mervis and OF Ben DeLuzio to minor league camp. Optioned OF Nelson Velazquez to Iowa (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Memphis (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a remainder-of-season contract.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G D.J. Augustin to a remainder-of-season contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Josh Woods on a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G David Edwards to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Dylan Cole.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Tony Pollard to his franchise tag.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed OLB Justin Hollins.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Duke Shelley.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Andrew Van Ginkel.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed P Corliss Waitman.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Jamison Crowder and CB Amani Oruwariye to one-year contracts and TE Tommy Sweeney to the roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Ty Johnson to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Trent Scott.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Bokondji Imama and Milos Kelemen and D Michael Kesselring to Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned C Cole Sillinger to Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti from Bakersfield (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated C Jake Evans from injured reserve.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Tyler Kleven to a three-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned G Leevi Merilainen from Karpat (Liiga) to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Dustin Tokarski and C Filip Hallander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived D Carl Dahlstrom.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Activated D John Carlson from injured reserve. Loaned G Zach Fucale and D Gabriel Carlsson to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed C Carl Berglund to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Returned LW Mark Russell to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned F Benjamin Tardif to Jacksonville (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Jonny Tychonick to Newfoundland (ECHL).
ECHL
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Brandon Puricelli to a standard player contract (SPC).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed Fs David Keefer and Drake Pilon and D Connor Fedorek to standard player contracts (SPC).
JACKSOVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Bret Van Os off waivers. Signed F Carson Mackinnon to a standard player contract (SPC).
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Connor Graham and G Cody Karpinski from their standard player contracts (SPC).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed Ds Jon McDonald and Derek Daschke to standard player contracts (SPC).
TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed D Markuss Komuls to a standard player contract (SPC).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Luke Brennan, Ms Alan Carleton and Nick Firmino to short-term contracts.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Nathan Harriel to a two-year contract.
MLS Next Pro
COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed M Clay Holstad, pending league and federation approval.
L.A. GALAXY II — Signed Fs Aaron Bibout and Sergio Villapando, Gs Nolan Anderson, Aaron Cervantes and Simon Jillson and Ds Elijah Amadin.
COLLEGE
PROVIDENCE — Named Kim English head men’s basketball coach.