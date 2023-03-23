Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHP Oliver Ortega, Cs David Bañuelos and Grayson Greiner, INFs Elliot Soto and Tyler White and OF Ryan LaMarre to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reassigned RHPs Nick Burdi, Manuel Rodríguez and Cam Sanders, LHP Brendon Little, C Dom Nunez, INFs Sergio Alcántara, David Bote and Matt Mervis and OF Ben DeLuzio to minor league camp. Optioned OF Nelson Velazquez to Iowa (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a remainder-of-season contract.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G D.J. Augustin to a remainder-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Josh Woods on a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G David Edwards to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Dylan Cole.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Joshua Dobbs.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Tony Pollard to his franchise tag.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed OLB Justin Hollins.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Duke Shelley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed LB Andrew Van Ginkel.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed P Corliss Waitman.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Jamison Crowder and CB Amani Oruwariye to one-year contracts and TE Tommy Sweeney to the roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Ty Johnson to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Trent Scott.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned Fs Bokondji Imama and Milos Kelemen and D Michael Kesselring to Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned C Cole Sillinger to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti from Bakersfield (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Activated C Jake Evans from injured reserve.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Tyler Kleven to a three-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned G Leevi Merilainen from Karpat (Liiga) to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Dustin Tokarski and C Filip Hallander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived D Carl Dahlstrom.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Activated D John Carlson from injured reserve. Loaned G Zach Fucale and D Gabriel Carlsson to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed C Carl Berglund to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Returned LW Mark Russell to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned F Benjamin Tardif to Jacksonville (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Jonny Tychonick to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Brandon Puricelli to a standard player contract (SPC).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed Fs David Keefer and Drake Pilon and D Connor Fedorek to standard player contracts (SPC).

JACKSOVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Bret Van Os off waivers. Signed F Carson Mackinnon to a standard player contract (SPC).

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Connor Graham and G Cody Karpinski from their standard player contracts (SPC).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed Ds Jon McDonald and Derek Daschke to standard player contracts (SPC).

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed D Markuss Komuls to a standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Luke Brennan, Ms Alan Carleton and Nick Firmino to short-term contracts.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Nathan Harriel to a two-year contract.

MLS Next Pro

COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed M Clay Holstad, pending league and federation approval.

L.A. GALAXY II — Signed Fs Aaron Bibout and Sergio Villapando, Gs Nolan Anderson, Aaron Cervantes and Simon Jillson and Ds Elijah Amadin.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Kim English head men’s basketball coach.