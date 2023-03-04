Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TEXAS RANGERS Agreed to terms with LHP Will Smith on a one-year contract. Designated INF Mark Mathias for assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES Reassigned INF Grant Lavigne, C/INF Hunter Goodman, C Roniker Palma and RHP Case Williams to the minor league camp. Agreed to terms with LHP Brad Hand on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Optioned RHPs Freddy Pacheco and Guillermo Zuniga to Memphis (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA Suspended Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul for the 2023 season in a game on March 3 against Denver.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS Signed F Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract. Signed G Goran Dragic to a rest-of-season contract.

UTAH JAZZ Signed G Kris Dunn to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Named Brian Mason special teams coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES Reassigned Ds Vladislav Kolyachonok and Michael Kesselring and F Milos Kelemen to Tucson (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES Reinstated D Rasmus Dahlin to the active roster from injured reserve.

CALGARY FLAMES Recalled RW Walker Duehr and LW Jakob Pelletier from Calgary (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE Reassigned F Ben Meyers to Colorado (AHL).

DALLAS STARS Recalled G Matthew Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS Assigned G John Lethemon to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS Recalled F Quinton Byfield and C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS Reassigned F Zach Sanford to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled LW John Leonard and F Luke Evangelista from Milwaukee.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL) loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS Recalled D Wyatt Kalynuk and LW Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL Suspended Belleville F Matthew Wedman one game for an interference incident in a game on March 3 against Rockford.

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS Acquired D Zach Giuttari.

ADVERTISEMENT

CALGARY WRANGLERS Reassigned G Danil Chechelev to Rapid City (ECHL) .

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS Recalled D Michal Mrazik from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS Released G Adam Dekker from his professional tryout contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS Suspended D Jared Bethune.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS Signed F Zac Masson to the active roster.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES Activated D Xavier Pouliot from reserve. Placed F Cam Darcy on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS Activated F William Knierim from injured reserve. Placed F Janis Svanenbergs on reserve. Released G Mario Vrab to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS Activated D Ryan Cook and F Coale Norris from reserve. Placed D Collin Saccoman and F James McEwan on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS Activated F/D John Schiavo from reserve. Placed D Josh Elmes on reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

NORFOLK ADMIRALS Activated D Callum Fryer from reserve. Placed Tanner Schachle on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES Signed F Aaron Aragon to the active roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS Signed D Carson Vance to the active roster. Activated F Ian Mackey from reserve. Placed D Matt Anderson and F Austin Martinsen on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYES Acquired G Spencer Wright from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TULSA OILERS Activated F Michael Farren from injured reserve. Placed F Mike McKee on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION Loaned D Ben Reveno to Birmingham Legion FC of USL Championship for the 2023 season.

NYFC Signed D Stephen Turnbull to a short-term contract.