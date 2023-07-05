(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) walks from the mound after bring relieved during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 of 2 | 

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) walks from the mound after bring relieved during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, center, stands with catcher Andrew Knizner after an injury during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
2 of 2 | 

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, center, stands with catcher Andrew Knizner after an injury during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner on the injured list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was lifted in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 15-2 loss to Miami after giving up consecutive one-out walks. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.

Knizner, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin area injury after he was hit by a foul ball in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game. He finished the half inning and was replaced by Willson Contreras.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Wainwright wins No. 198, Goldschmidt homers as the Cardinals beat the Mets 5-3 to stop their slide
Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning for his 198th win, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and the St.
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman hits a two-run triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Goldschmidt hits 2 HRs as Wainwright, Cardinals beat Reds 8-5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered in his first two at-bats and Adam Wainwright earned his first victory over Cincinnati since 2019 as the Cardinals defeated the Reds 8-5 on Tuesday night.
A squirrel runs across the infield in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Cards’ skid at 8 as Wainwright returns, Tigers win 6-5 in 10
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals extended a losing steak to eight for the first time in 16 years, losing to the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Saturday in Adam Wainwright’s return from the injured list as Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.
St. Louis Cardinals' starting pitcher Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, May 6, 2023 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Adam Wainwright allows 4 runs over 5 innings in season debut
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed four runs over five-plus innings in his season debut against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday after being activated from the injured list.

Knizner is batting .227 with a career-high five home runs and 15 RBIs over 35 games this season.

Wainwright made his 401st start Tuesday, tying him with Bob Forsch for second on the Cardinals’ career list. Bob Gibson started 482 games for the Cardinals during his Hall of Fame career.

Wainwright is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA over 11 starts this season.

St. Louis recalled catcher Iván Herrera, right-hander Dakota Hudson and left-hander Zack Thompson from Triple-A Memphis. They will be active for Game 3 of the series against the Marlins on Wednesday night. Right-hander James Naile was optioned to Memphis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports