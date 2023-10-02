Beyoncé concert film
Barksdale, Hoye, Iassogna and Porter will be the umpire crew chiefs for Wild Card Series

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, talks to second base umpire James Hoye during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lance Barksdale, James Hoye, Dan Iassogna and Alan Porter will be the umpire crew chiefs for baseball’s Wild Card Series this week.

Barksdale will work the Texas Rangers’ series at the Tampa Bay Rays and be at second base for the opener Tuesday. He will be joined for Game 1 by Carlos Torres behind the plate, Tripp Gibson at first, Adrian Johnson at third, Adam Beck in left and Alex Tosi in right.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning an umpire who is at second for the opener will be behind the plate for a potential third game of the best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Hoye will work the Miami Marlins’ games at the Philadelphia Phillies and be at second for the opener, when Stu Scheurwater is behind the plate, Doug Eddings at first, Marvin Hudson at third, Jordan Baker in left and Edwin Moscoso in right.

Iassogna will officiate the Toronto Blue Jays’ series at the Minnesota Twins and will start at third base and not call balls and strikes in the series. His crew opens with Andy Fletcher behind the plate, Adam Hamari at first, Mike Muchlinski at second, Mark Wegner in left and Jeremie Rehak in right.

Porter will work the Arizona Diamondbacks’ series at the Milwaukee Brewers and will be at second for the opener, joined by Mark Ripperger behind the plate, Dan Bellino at first, Mike Estabrook at third, Chris Segal in left and Sean Barber in right.

Barber, Beck, Moscoso and Tosi will be making their postseason debuts.

Ryan Blakney, Rob Drake, Nick Mahrley and Brennan Miller will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

