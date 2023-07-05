Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Sports

MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl sees Riqui Puig lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over LAFC

By JOE REEDY
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Riqui Puig had a goal and an assist as the LA Galaxy defeated Los Angeles Football Club 2-1 on Tuesday night before an MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl.

The 18th edition of the LA rivalry known as El Trafico broke the previous mark of 74,479, set last year when Charlotte FC played its first home game against the Galaxy. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 as the showcase game on the first day of the MLS regular season. It was postponed though due to heavy rain and wind in Southern California.

Puig assisted on Tyler Boyd’s goal in the 26th minute and then had the go-ahead score in the 73rd minute for the Galaxy, who are unbeaten in their last six matches with two wins and four ties.

LAFC’s goal came from Ilie Sanchez in the 57th minute. The defending MLS Cup champions have dropped three straight and five of their last seven.

Douglas Costa was near midfield when he sent a pass up the left side, where Boyd chased it downfield. Boyd then delivered a centering pass from outside near the goal as Puig outran LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman and put it past goalkeeper John McCarthy for his second goal of the season and first in 12 games. His last goal came on April 22 against Austin.

LAFC evened it 1-1 off a set piece. Tillman delivered a corner kick toward the near post and Sanchez put a perfect header past Galaxy goalie Jonathan Klinsmann, who came in at halftime after Jonathan Bond injured his hamstring in the first half.

The Galaxy struck first in the 26th minute when Boyd got the pass from Puig, spun away from Erik Duenas near the left side of the box and blasted a right-footer into the top right corner.

LAFC appeared to tie it in the 84th minute, but Carlos Vela was called offside.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports