Columbus Crew add former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have acquired former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi from Fenerbahçe S.K. of the Turkish league for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan forward will join the Crew as a designated player. His contract runs through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027.

The move comes two days after the Crew transferred top scorer Lucas Zalarayan to the Saudi Pro League.

Rossi was a major contributor to LAFC’s 2019 squad that had the league’s top regular-season record. He became the youngest player in MLS history to win the league’s Golden Boot in 2020, when he scored 14 goals in 19 matches for LAFC during a shortened campaign. He had been in Europe since 2021.

“Diego is a winner and an exciting, skillful player, and we are excited to welcome him to the Crew,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “He has a natural ability to score and create goals, and he has further demonstrated his exceptional quality over the past few seasons while competing in Europe.”

