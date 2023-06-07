Moeen Ali comes out of retirement to join England’s squad for Ashes series

Moeen Ali, left, Ravindra Jadeja, centER, and Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings attend a practice session ahead of Indian Premier league 2023 final match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

LONDON (AP) — Moeen Ali came out of retirement Wednesday and took the place of injured spinner Jack Leach in England’s squad for the Ashes series against Australia starting next week.

The 35-year-old Ali retired from test cricket in 2021 but has reversed his decision following discussions with England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Ali has been added to the squad for the first two Ashes tests. Leach who was withdrawn from the original 16-player squad on Sunday after sustaining a low back stress fracture. That ruled Leach out for the entire series.

Ali has played 64 tests, scoring 2,914 runs and taking 195 wickets. He has remained active in the shorter cricket foramts.

“We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to test cricket,” England Cricket managing director Rob Key said. “Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign.”

