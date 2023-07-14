Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
World News

Moldova’s prime minister accepts resignation of interior minister after fatal airport shooting

Travelers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Travelers walk to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
A baby sits on a suitcase as travelers stand outside the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, after being evacuated following a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s prime minister said Friday that he accepted the resignations of three ministers, including the interior minister, which comes two weeks after a shooting at the country’s main international airport that left two security officers dead.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean said in a media briefing that Interior Minister Ana Revenco, the infrastructure and regional development minister, Lilia Dabija, and Science and Education Minister Anatolie Topal all handed in their resignations on Thursday, but he didn’t say why they quit.

The opposition, however, had demanded that Revenco resign in the wake of a deadly shooting at Chisinau International Airport in Moldova’s capital on June 30, after a 43-year-old man from Tajikistan fatally shot two airport security workers after he was denied entry into the country.

Other news
Travelers stand outside the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, after being evacuated following a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Tajik man who fatally shot 2 security officers at Moldova airport dies in hospital
Authorities say a Tajikistan citizen who fatally shot two security officers at the airport in Moldova’s capital last week has died from injuries he sustained when officers subdued him.
Travelers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Man who fatally shot 2 at Moldova airport is wanted for a kidnapping in Tajikistan
Authorities in Tajikistan say a man who fatally shot two security officers at Moldova’s main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official.
Travelers stand outside the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, after being evacuated following a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
A Tajik man fatally shot two officers at Moldova’s airport after he was denied entry, officials say
Authorities in Moldova say a Tajikistan national who was denied entry into the country at its main international airport grabbed a guard’s weapon and fatally shot two security officers.
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, imposed sanctions on a North Korean husband and wife living in Beijing accused of helping to procure equipment for ballistic missiles that ended up in the hands of North Korean and Iranian customers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US sanctions Russian intelligence-linked group over efforts to destabilize pro-Western Moldova
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a group of people linked to Russian intelligence who it says has helped the Kremlin destabilize Moldova’s democratically elected government through protests in the Moldovan capital earlier this year.

The suspect, who had grabbed a guard’s weapon as officials escorted him away and then used it in the attack, later died of injuries he sustained when security forces apprehended him.

“It was an honor to serve the country,” Revenco wrote on Friday in a Facebook post, in which she praised her team “for having the courage to … keep peace and stability in the country and withstand multiple crises,” citing threats amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, Moldova’s neighbor.

Recean thanked the three ministers for their tenures and said that he would propose on Monday a list of potential candidates to President Maia Sandu to fill the ministerial roles.