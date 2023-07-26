Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘unfriendly actions’ amid spying scandal

In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Emergency responders battle flames as a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in New York. The crane caught fire and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below. (WABC via AP)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a federal judge Wednesday, July 26 to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit to possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that is likely going to spare him time behind bars. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Hunter Biden in court
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
Neurosurgeon Nikita Lombrozo operates on a patient who sustained a shrapnel injury on the left part of the brain, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023. A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched last month to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia began its invasion 17 months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukraine’s war surgeons
World News

Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘unfriendly actions’ amid spying scandal

By Associated Press
 
Share

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it has informed Russia that 45 of its embassy positions in Chisinau will be cut due to “unfriendly actions” against Moldova, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the decision was based on “numerous unfriendly actions” towards Moldova, “which are not related to the diplomatic mandate, as well as attempts to destabilize” the country, which borders both Ukraine and Romania.

The move to reduce the number of diplomats and technical or administrative staff comes days after two local media outlets, Insider and Jurnal TV, published a joint investigation alleging that dozens of satellite dishes and antennas installed on Russia’s embassy rooftop could be used for spying.

Other news
Travelers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Moldova’s prime minister accepts resignation of interior minister after fatal airport shooting
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean says that he accepted the resignations of three ministers including the interior minister.
Travelers stand outside the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, after being evacuated following a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Tajik man who fatally shot 2 security officers at Moldova airport dies in hospital
Authorities say a Tajikistan citizen who fatally shot two security officers at the airport in Moldova’s capital last week has died from injuries he sustained when officers subdued him.
Travelers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Man who fatally shot 2 at Moldova airport is wanted for a kidnapping in Tajikistan
Authorities in Tajikistan say a man who fatally shot two security officers at Moldova’s main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official.
Travelers stand outside the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, after being evacuated following a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
A Tajik man fatally shot two officers at Moldova’s airport after he was denied entry, officials say
Authorities in Moldova say a Tajikistan national who was denied entry into the country at its main international airport grabbed a guard’s weapon and fatally shot two security officers.

Russia’s ambassador to Moldova was summoned on Wednesday following the report, and Moscow has until Aug. 15 to comply with the decision, the ministry said. In all, 22 diplomats and 23 administrative staff will be affected.

Moldova’s government spokesperson, Daniel Voda, said on Wednesday in a press briefing that limiting the number of accredited Russian diplomats in Moldova creates “a situation in which fewer individuals have the chance to destabilize our country.”

“In circumstances where employees are not involved in promoting bilateral relations, it becomes obvious that their diplomatic and administrative-technical representation is excessive,” he said.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the move “another step in the destruction of bilateral relations,” and said the “unjustified and unfriendly actions ... will not go unanswered.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Moldova’s leaders have repeatedly accused Moscow of conducting campaigns to try to destabilize the country, which was a Soviet republic until 1991, and became a European Union candidate last year.