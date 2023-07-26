Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia sets world record in women’s 200-meter freestyle

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia has set a world record in the 200-meter freestyle, clocking 1 minute, 52.85 seconds on Wednesday at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 19-year-old O’Callaghan broke the old record of 1:52.98 set by Italian Federica Pellegrini in 2009.

Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus, who won the 400 on Sunday, led for most of the race but was overtaken on the final 50 by O’Callaghan. Titmus finished in 1:53.01 and third went to Summer McIntosh of Canada in 1:53.65.

