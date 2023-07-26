In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, rescuers tend to a long-finned pilot whales, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after nearly 100 whales beached themselves at Cheynes Beach east of Albany, Australia. Volunteers worked frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves but more than 50 have already died. (DBCA via AP)
Nearly 100 whales are beached in Australia
Wrexham forward Paul Mullin stays on the field after an injury during the first half of a club friendly soccer match against Manchester United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
Sports

Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia sets world record in women’s 200-meter freestyle

Mollie O'Callaghan of Australia reacts after winning the women's 200m freestyle swimming final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia reacts after winning the women’s 200m freestyle swimming final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

 
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia has set a world record in the 200-meter freestyle, clocking 1 minute, 52.85 seconds on Wednesday at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 19-year-old O’Callaghan broke the old record of 1:52.98 set by Italian Federica Pellegrini in 2009.

Fellow Australian Ariarne Titmus, who won the 400 on Sunday, led for most of the race but was overtaken on the final 50 by O’Callaghan. Titmus finished in 1:53.01 and third went to Summer McIntosh of Canada in 1:53.65.

___

