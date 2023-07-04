Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Neymar fined
A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Russia- Ukraine war
This photo provided by Tara Goodall shows a crack in the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines plane that encountered severe turbulence during a flight from Honolulu to Sydney, June 30, 2023. The airline says airport medics assessed and released three injured passengers when the flight landed in Sydney. One passenger and three flight attendants were "referred for further evaluation," the airline said. (Tara Goodall via AP)
7 injured in turbulence
Sports

French club Monaco hires Adi Hütter as its new coach

FILE - Then Frankfurt's manager Adi Hutter gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchenglabach and Eintracht Frankfurt in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. French club Monaco has hired Adi Hütter as its new coach on a two-year contract. Hütter replaces Belgian coach Philippe Clement, who was fired last month after the club finished a disappointing sixth in the French league last season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

FILE - Then Frankfurt’s manager Adi Hutter gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchenglabach and Eintracht Frankfurt in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Sunday Oct. 27, 2019. French club Monaco has hired Adi Hütter as its new coach on a two-year contract. Hütter replaces Belgian coach Philippe Clement, who was fired last month after the club finished a disappointing sixth in the French league last season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

MONACO (AP) — French club Monaco hired Adi Hütter as its new coach on a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Hütter replaces Belgian coach Philippe Clement, who was fired last month after the club finished a disappointing sixth in the French league.

The 53-year-old Hütter is a former midfielder with the Austrian national team and previously coached Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Other news
FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O'Reilly plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series on April 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. On what was technically his first day on the job as general manager, Barry Trotz on Saturday, July 1, 2023, signed a top two-way center in hockey and 2019 playoff MVP Ryan O'Reilly, rugged Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Luke Schenn and a winger in Gustav Nyquist who has something to prove. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Predators are winners and players seeking long contracts are among the losers in NHL free agency
The Nashville Predators, defensive defenseman Ryan Graves and some top goaltenders are among the winners in NHL free agency.
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 6 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Friday, April 28, 2023. Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a four-year contract extension, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sabonis and Clarkson get extension deals done with Kings and Jazz, sources tell AP
All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis wasn’t a free agent this summer. And he won’t be for the next few summers, either.
Carolina Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty (67) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. With just a $1 million increase to the salary cap in 2023 and even more expected next year, short contracts like Pacioretty's are a popular route for players and teams willing to take moderate risks and kick money down the road. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year
Short contracts with some including performance bonuses were popular early in NHL free agency. Players and teams all know the salary cap that went up just $1 million for a second consecutive year is set for a much bigger leap next summer.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes a curve during the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
F1 signs a 3-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP until 2030
Formula One has announced that it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2030.

Prior to that he guided Red Bull Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double before leading Young Boys Bern to the Swiss league title in 2018.

“Over the last few years, Adi has proved himself in a number of different league,” Monaco’s sporting director Thiago Scuro said. “This wealth of experience combined with his leadership qualities and lively, forward-looking style, is exactly what we are looking for.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports