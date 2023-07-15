A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Sports

Swiss goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joins Monaco on 5-year deal

 
MONACO (AP) — Switzerland goalkeeper Philipp Köhn joined French league club Monaco from Salzburg on Saturday.

The German-Swiss goalkeeper signed a five-year deal to June 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Köhn was hired as a replacement for Alexander Nübel, whose loan from Bayern Munich expired.

Köhn previously played for Schalke, Stuttgart and Leipzig, as well as Germany from under-15 to under-18 level. He then decided to play for Swistzerland.

With Salzburg, Köhn won back-to-back Austrian Bundesliga titles in 2022 and 2023 and was named the league’s best goalkeeper last season.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports