ArcelorMittal will host Nov. 1 community meeting in Monessen

 
On Nov. 1, ArcelorMittal officials will host a community meeting in Monessen to update residents on its cokemaking facility and the company’s expectations for the future.

In December 2017, the company agreed to pay $1.8 million to state, federal and local entities over air pollution from its Monessen Coke Plant to settle a lawsuit filed by PennEnvironment in cooperation with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP documented more than 120 violations at the plant before joining with the EPA and PennEnvironment in negotiating the settlement.

The Nov. 1 meeting start at 6:30 p.m. inside the Monessen Middle/High School Auditorium, located at 1245 State Road.

Randy Shelton, general manager for ArcelorMittal Monessen, will be the featured speaker.

For more, email monessenec@arcelormittal.com.