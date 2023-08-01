FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Angels place right-hander Canning on IL, recall Adams for outfield defense

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed right-hander Griffin Canning on the 15-day injured list with right calf tightness before their game Tuesday night at Atlanta.

The Angels recalled right-hander Victor Mederos from Double-A Rocket City. They also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams from Triple-A Salt Lake. Infielder Michael Stefanic was optioned to Salt Lake after Monday night’s game.

Manager Phil Nevin said Adams is needed to provide support for outfielder Mickey Moniak, who is trying to continue playing with a bruised foot. Moniak fouled a ball off his foot last weekend.

“He’s grinding through this,” Nevin said, adding that Adams could be a late-game defensive replacement for Moniak or possibly give him a day off.

“We really needed another outfielder who can play defense,” Nevin said. “Jordyn brings that.”

Outfielder Jo Adell (left oblique strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL. He has been out since July 14.

Nevin said Canning (6-4, 4.46 ERA in 16 starts) felt the calf tightness during his last start.

“We feel confident there’s not any damage in there and it won’t be too long,” Nevin said.

The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Tucker Davidson from the Angels for cash in a trade on Tuesday. Davidson had a 6.54 ERA and two saves in 18 games with the Angels before being designated for assignment on Thursday.

Davidson, 20, made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2020.

