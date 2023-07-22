Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Geaux Rocket Ride beats Mage in $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park

 
Share

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Geaux Rocket Ride won the $1 million Haskell Stakes in a mild surprise, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mage by 1 3/4 lengths on Saturday at Monmouth Park.

It was another Haskell win for the Hall of Fame duo of trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.

Mandella is now 2-for-2 in the track’s premier race, having captured the 2000 edition with Dixie Union. It was the fourth Haskell win for Smith, the stakes all-time leader.

Other news
FILE - Triple Crown winner American Pharoah's trainer Bob Baffert, center, owner Ahmed Zayat, right, and his son Justin Zayat, left, celebrate with the winner's trophy after American Pharoah won the Haskell Invitational horse race at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. Baffert will look to add another Haskell Stakes and big payday to his collection when the lightly raced Arabian Knight takes on Kentucky Derby winner Mage and six others in the $1 million showcase event of the summer meet at Monmouth Park. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Trainer Bob Baffert goes for his 10th win in the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park
Trainer Bob Baffert will look to add another Haskell Stakes and big payday to his collection when the lightly raced Arabian Knight takes on Kentucky Derby winner Mage and six others in the $1 million showcase event of the summer meet at Monmouth Park.
FILE -Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Kentucky Derby winner Mage returns for $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park
Kentucky Derby winner Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday.
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates with the Gold Cup after riding Courage Mon Ami to victory, as Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla and look on, on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England, Thursday June 22, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)
King Charles III claims his 1st Royal Ascot winner; Dettori rides to victory in Gold Cup
King Charles III has claimed his first Royal Ascot winner as the reigning monarch. The king watched the race from the Royal Enclosure alongside Queen Camilla and they saw Desert Hero win by a short head in the King George V Stakes.
FILE - Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates after Mo Donegal won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Ortiz rode five winners at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023, including in the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses. Three of Ortiz’s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive - who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses. He also won the first and eighth races for the trainer. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz, File)
Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 5 winners on Belmont card
Irad Ortiz Jr. has ridden five winners at Belmont Park, including in the $200,000 Bed o’ Roses. Three of Ortiz’s winners are trained by Chad Brown, including Goodnight Olive, who won by a neck in the Bed o’ Roses.

Even-money favorite Arabian Knight finished third in the race for 3-year-olds, denying trainer Bob Baffert a 10th Haskell victory.

Arabian Knight, making only his third career start and first since January, broke alertly from post No. 8 and settled second behind Awesome Strong. Arabian Knight took a slight lead down the backstretch while Awesome Strong continued to press the pace.

Heading for the final turn, the field started to close in, including Geaux Rocket Ride. Arabian Knight was soon surrounded with Geaux Rocket Ride forging to the front and Mage ranging into contention as they rounded the turn.

In the stretch, it was a two-horse battle with Geaux Rocket Ride prevailing over Mage who was making his first start since finishing third in the Preakness.

Geaux Rocket Ride paid $27.40, $9.40 and $4.80 in posting his third win in four career starts. Mage returned $4.80 and $3 while Arabian Knight paid $2.80 to show.

The time was 1:49.52 for the 1 1-8 miles on the fast track.

Haskell is a Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” race. The victory guarantees Geaux Rocket Ride a berth in the $6 million Classic on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita.

Therapist pulled a 12-1 upset in the $600,000 United Nations Stakes, New Jersey’s other Grade 1 race. The 8-year-old gelding beat 6-5 favorite Catnip by 1 1-2 lengths for his 13th career victory.

Dreaming of Toga was pulled up on the run down the backstretch in the seventh race and was transported in the horse ambulance back to Greg Sacco’s barn where the trainer said the gelding was euthanized with a fractured sesamoid.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports