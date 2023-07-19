Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Kentucky Derby winner Mage returns for $1 million Haskell at Monmouth Park

FILE -Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Mage is expected to race for the first time since finishing third in the Preakness when the 3-year-old colt takes on seven rivals in the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday.

Mage drew the No. 4 post position on Wednesday and was made the co-second choice behind 5-2 morning-line favorite Arabian Knight, who will be looking to give trainer Bob Baffert his 10th win in the 1 1/8-mile race that is the highlight of the meet at this New Jersey shore track.

Tapit Trice, the Todd Pletcher-trainer colt who finished third in the Belmont Stakes and seventh in the Derby, also is 3-1 along with Mage.

Other news
FILE - Jockey Jose Santos celebrates aboard Funny Cide after crossing the finish line to win the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2003, in Louisville, Ky. Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died of complications resulting from colic on Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was 23. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)
Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies at 23
Funny Cide, the “Gutsy Gelding” who became a fan favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2003, has died from complications of colic. He was 23.
FILE - Horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court July 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Churchill Downs is extending Baffert's suspension through 2024. Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Monday, July 3, 2023, it was continuing Baffert's ban citing continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
Churchill Downs is extending trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension through 2024 citing continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses.
FILE - Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus, with exercise rider Andrew Durnin up, works five furlongs at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 15, 2000. Fusaichi Pegasus, the 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, has died. He was 26. He was euthanized Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Ky., due to the infirmities of old age, the farm said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Garry L. Jones, File)
Fusaichi Pegasus, 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, dies at 26
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Fusaichi Pegasus, the 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, has died. He was 26.

He was euthanized Tuesday at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, due to the infirmities of old age, the farm said Wednesday.
Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby
A horse has died after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Rio Moon died after the sixth race.

Ramiro Restrepo, the co-owner of Mage, said the owners have been planning to race the colt in the Travers at Saratoga next month.

“We’re just trying to plot the best course of action through the summer to the Travers,” he said after the draw. “We thought the Haskell, with its prestige and tradition, being Grade 1 and the five weeks out to the Travers landed perfectly on the calendar. It just made sense to run in both Grade 1s.”

The winner of this race will earn a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita Park in California, where Baffert is based. He also seems to like it in New Jersey. He has won this race a record nine times, the last one with Authentic in 2020.

“The Haskell has always meant a lot to us. It’s a very important race,” he said. “A lot of tradition. A lot of great horses have won that race. I love Monmouth Park.”

Arabian Knight, who is undefeated in two career starts, has not raced since winning a Grade 3 stakes in Arkansas in late January.

“He’s doing well. He’s pretty fit. I don’t particularly like the 8 (post),” Baffert said. “I was hoping to be in the middle somewhere. We freshened him up. He’s doing really well. I think he’s ready for the mile-and-an-eighth. I feel good about the way he’s going into the race. I think conditioning-wise, he’s ready for it.”

Geaux Rocket Ride drew the No. 1 post position and was made the 9-2 fourth choice. Mike Smith is listed to ride in the race that is scheduled to start at 5:47 p.m. ET and be televised by NBC Sports.

The rest of the field in post position order with colt, jockey and odds is: Awesome Strong, Jose Batista, 30-1; Salute the Stars, Joel Rosario, 8-1; Mage, Javier Castellano, 3-1; Tapit Trice, Luis Saez, 3-1; Howgreatisnate, Paco Lopez, 20-1; Extra Anejo, Tyler Gaffalione, 5-1 and Arabian Knight, John Velazquez, 5-2.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports