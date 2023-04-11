Floods hit northern Montana as rapid snowmelt swells rivers

GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Major flooding hit a rural area of northern Montana on Tuesday as warm temperatures rapidly melted recent heavy snowfalls.

A flood warning was issued along Beaver Creek near the small town of Hinsdale through Wednesday. The creek reached near-record levels Tuesday morning. Agricultural areas were flooding but there were no immediate reports of houses being inundated, said weather service meteorologist Julianna Glinskas.

The main concern was rising water levels in coming days in the Milk River basin, which includes the city of Glasgow. Authorities warned drivers not to use flooded roadways.

Flood warnings also were issued for the Milk River near Harlem and Big Sandy Creek at Havre.