U.S. News

Montana Cabinet member Laurie Esau resigns a day after DUI arrest

 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Labor Commissioner Laurie Esau has resigned following her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

The Cabinet member for Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte resigned Monday, a day after she was booked into Missoula County Detention Facility on a misdemeanor DUI charge and released on $885 bond, according to jail records.

Esau’s resignation letter to Gianforte did not mention the arrest or give any reason for her departure. She was due to appear Tuesday in Missoula municipal court.

A California man who became paralyzed after a run-in with police gets $20 million settlement in a deal announced Tuesday.

Esau did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.

Department of Labor Chief of Staff John Elizandro was named acting commissioner, Gianforte spokesperson Kaitlin Price said.

Esau was appointed by Gianforte in December 2020 after several decades working in federal and state government. She oversaw more than 600 employees at the labor department and a budget of about $90 million annually, according to state records.

Before coming to Montana, Esau worked as chief of staff for Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen of Minnesota.