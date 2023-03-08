Officer seriously injured by gunfire, suspect shot in head

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A police officer and a 37-year-old suspect were seriously injured by gunfire during an altercation that began as an attempted traffic stop, Montana authorities said.

The Great Falls Police Department said the suspect’s vehicle failed to yield on Tuesday afternoon during an attempted stop by an officer. When a second officer saw the vehicle, two occupants got out and tried to flee, Police Chief Jeff Newton said.

A third officer spotted the suspects blocks away, and after a short foot chase the 37-year-old man ran turned and shot the officer in the arm and body armor, Newton said.

The suspect was confronted by another officer a block away. Several shots were fired and the suspect was struck in the head, sustaining critical injuries, Newton said.

The wounded officer was taken to a hospital in a patrol car and the suspect was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Charges in the shooting are pending. The suspect was on parole out of Yellowstone County, Newton said.

The second occupant of the vehicle faces charges for drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.