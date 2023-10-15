Israel-Hamas war
Chambers and Mellott lead Montana State to 24th straight home win, smacking Cal Poly 59-19

 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers combined for 365 yards of offense and five touchdowns, leading Montana State to a 59-19 rout of Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Montana State (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked second in the FCS coaches poll, stretched its program-record home winning streak to 24, the longest active streak in Division I.

Chambers was 7-of-15 passing for 151 yards and added 91 yards on the ground on just four carries, three for touchdowns. Mellott threw two touchdown passes and completed 7 of 9 passes for 92 yards. He also carried three times for 31 yards. Ty McCullouch made four catches for 119 yards receiving for the Bobcats.

Montana State jumped out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead. McCullouch scored on a 49-yard punt return for a touchdown, followed by Chambers’ 8- and 64-yard touchdown runs. The Bobcats have outscored opponents 69-16 in the first quarter.

Mellott threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter and the Bobcats led 38-13 at the break. Chambers added a 9-yard TD run late in the third.

Montana State will look for its fifth straight win when it visits fifth-ranked Sacramento State next Saturday.

Sam Huard completed 19 of 36 passes for 225 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Cal Poly (2-5, 0-4).

