Biden impeachment inquiry
Aaron Rodgers injury
Apple’s iPhone 15
New England severe weather
Hillary Clinton
World News

Montenegro police probe who built underground tunnel leading to court depot holding drugs, and why

 
Share

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro said Tuesday they have launched an investigation after an underground tunnel was discovered linking an apartment building with a nearby court depot holding seized drugs and other crime evidence, officials said Tuesday.

The discovery was made on Monday at the Higher Court in Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital, which handles various important crime cases, said Interior Minister Filip Adzic.

It remains unclear why the tunnel was dug, officials said, adding that nothing appeared to have been taken away. The court depot contains evidence in current cases but also large amounts of confiscated drugs, officials said.

“This was a well-planned and organized action, which has been prepared for months and which resembles action movies,” said Adzic, adding that the apartment from where the underground tunnel started was leased a few months ago.

Other news
Montenegro center Nikola Vucevic (4) blocks the shot of U.S. guard Anthony Edwards (10) during the second half of a Basketball World Cup second round match in Manila, Philippines Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USA Basketball rallies to beat Montenegro 85-73 at the World Cup, reaches quarterfinals
FILE - Members of Spain's team celebrate with the Naismith Trophy after they beat Argentina in their first-place match in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Basketball World Cup is 32 teams playing for the biggest prize the international game has outside of Olympic gold. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Preview capsules on the 32 teams that’ll compete in the Basketball World Cup
FILE - Veselin Veljovic, former chief of Montenegrin police speaks during a press conference in Budva, Montenegro, Tuesday, May 25, 2010. Montenegro's former police chief was arrested on Monday on suspicion of running a criminal enterprise, abuse of position and smuggling. Veselin Veljovic served two terms as the director of police administration between 2007 and 2020. He was a close associate and adviser to former Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Former police chief in Montenegro arrested on suspicion of smuggling and abuse of position

Montenegro, a small NATO member state on the Adriatic Sea, has pledged to fight crime and corruption as it seeks to join the European Union. It has been considered one of the main routes for drug smuggling into Western Europe.

Photos from the scene published by state RTCG television showed a huge hole in the wall behind what appear to be depot shelves holding case files.

Some media reports made reference to movie-style prison escapes, including that of former drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who escaped from a maximum-security Mexican prison in 2015 through a tunnel from his cell.

The tunnel hole in the Montenegrin court building was found in a “well-hidden” place inside the depot, said the court President Boris Savic. The perpetrators dug through the building’s foundations for months to get in, he said.

“We found disturbed things inside the depot but almost nothing is missing,” Savic said.

In 2022, the former head of Montenegro’s top court, Vesna Medenica, was arrested on charges of helping to cover up her son’s drug-smuggling operation.