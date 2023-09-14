NASA UFO report
Lawrence Jones joins ‘Fox & Friends’
Vikings vs. Eagles
Danelo Cavalcante capture
Delta Sky Miles changes
World News

Whoever dug a tunnel into a courthouse basement attacked Montenegro’s justice system, president says

 
Share

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president called Thursday for a thorough investigation of whoever dug an underground tunnel into a court storage area in the country’s capital, describing the action as an an attack on the state and its justice system.

“I urge full responsibility and a full discovery,” President Jakov Milatovic said days after the tunnel was found leading from an apartment building to the Higher Court facility across the street in Podgorica.

Case files and tons of drugs and weapons seized during criminal investigations are stored in the depot, which is in the courthouse basement. Police suspect the brazen tunneling was an attempt by criminal groups to undermine cases by stealing evidence or to create a possible escape route from the courthouse.

“I hope it won’t be one of those cases when the public never get a full picture,” Milatovic said. “The tunnel is an attack on the justice (system) and on Montenegro.”

Other news
Montenegro center Nikola Vucevic (4) blocks the shot of U.S. guard Anthony Edwards (10) during the second half of a Basketball World Cup second round match in Manila, Philippines Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USA Basketball rallies to beat Montenegro 85-73 at the World Cup, reaches quarterfinals
FILE - Members of Spain's team celebrate with the Naismith Trophy after they beat Argentina in their first-place match in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. The Basketball World Cup is 32 teams playing for the biggest prize the international game has outside of Olympic gold. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
Preview capsules on the 32 teams that’ll compete in the Basketball World Cup
FILE - Veselin Veljovic, former chief of Montenegrin police speaks during a press conference in Budva, Montenegro, Tuesday, May 25, 2010. Montenegro's former police chief was arrested on Monday on suspicion of running a criminal enterprise, abuse of position and smuggling. Veselin Veljovic served two terms as the director of police administration between 2007 and 2020. He was a close associate and adviser to former Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)
Former police chief in Montenegro arrested on suspicion of smuggling and abuse of position

The tunnel was discovered Monday after court clerks noticed disturbed items and felt a draft in the storage area, Montenegrin media reported. Authorities have said the passageway was about 30 meters (33 yards) long.

It remained unclear if anything was missing. Montenegrin media said some weapons connected to a major criminal gang were stolen, but authorities have not confirmed the information.

Prosecutors said they were looking for six people suspected of digging the tunnel and had started questioning people in connection with the case, including the Higher Court president. The apartment where the tunnel originated was leased a few months ago, they said, without identifying the renter or giving any other details other than no one was inside the unit when they checked.

Montenegro’s police chief described the dig to the courthouse as a “movie-style” operation that took months to prepare and execute.

Some media reports about the discovery referred to high-profile prison escapes, including the one former drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman made from a maximum-security Mexican prison in 2015 via a tunnel from his cell.

Located on the Adriatic Sea coast, Montenegro has been a key route for the smuggling of drugs into Western Europe through the Balkans. The country, which is a NATO member and a candidate for European Union membership, has pledged to fight crime and corruption.