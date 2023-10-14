Israel-Hamas war
Cravens unleashes fourth quarter air assault to lead Morehead State past Valparaiso

 
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Quarterback Carter Cravens accounted for 427 total yards and three touchdowns to help rally Morehead State to a 24-21 win over Valparaiso on Saturday.

Cravens led a three-play, 76-yard scoring drive for Morehead State (3-3, 2-2 Pioneer Football League) that ended with Nathan Hazlett converting a 28-yard field goal as time expired. Hazlett missed a 39-yard attempt, but Valparaiso (1-5, 0-3) was penalized for roughing the kicker to set rp the shorter try.

The game-winning kick was made possible after Cravens connected with Trevon Kleint for a 64-yard gain with 51 seconds remaining. The big play came on first-and-10 at the Eagles’ own 13-yard line.

Valpo entered the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead before Cravens went to work. He threw a 46-yard score to Ryan Upp to tie it with 6:03 left. The Beacons responded with a six-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in their final lead when Jeff Jackson threw a 6-yard score to Jake Vickers.

Cravens needed one play to fire an 80-yard scoring strike to Upp and the Eagles pulled even at 21-all.

Morehead State’s defense responded, holding the Beacons to a three-and-out to set up the game-winning drive.

Cravens threw for 396 yards and ran for 31 yards and a touchdown. Upp had 184 receiving yards on eight receptions with two touchdowns.

Jackson threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns for the Beacons. Ryan Mann ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

